(RTTNews) - United Micro Electronics Corp. (UMC) reported Tuesday that its net sales for the month of August climbed 35 percent to NT$25.35 billion from last year's $18.80 billion.

For the year-to-date period, net sales grew 37.4 percent from last year to NT$185.65 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.