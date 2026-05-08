UMC April Sales Improve 10.8% Year-over-Year, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC, 2303.TW), a semiconductor foundry, on Friday reported an increase in net sales for April 2026, from the prior year.

Cumulative sales for January through April were also up from the prior-year period.

Net sales for the month of April grew 10.80 percent to NT$22.66 billion from NT$20.45 billion last year.

For the first four months of 2026, sales were NT$83.70 billion, up 6.88 percent, compared to NT$78.31 billion a year earlier.

In overnight trading on the NYSE, shares of United Microelectronics were down 3.17 percent, changing hands at $14.68, after closing Thursday's regular session 0.46 percent lower.

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