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UMC April Sales Improve 10.8% Year-over-Year, Stock Down

May 08, 2026 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC, 2303.TW), a semiconductor foundry, on Friday reported an increase in net sales for April 2026, from the prior year.

Cumulative sales for January through April were also up from the prior-year period.

Net sales for the month of April grew 10.80 percent to NT$22.66 billion from NT$20.45 billion last year.

For the first four months of 2026, sales were NT$83.70 billion, up 6.88 percent, compared to NT$78.31 billion a year earlier.

In overnight trading on the NYSE, shares of United Microelectronics were down 3.17 percent, changing hands at $14.68, after closing Thursday's regular session 0.46 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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