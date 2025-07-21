UMC in 2025: Resilience, Recovery and Long-Term Promise

In 2025, United Microelectronics Corporation UMC, part of the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry, has steadily strengthened its position in the global semiconductor landscape, building on its reputation as a reliable foundry partner. As theglobal marketcontinues to embrace advanced technologies, from artificial intelligence and automotive automation to 5G infrastructure and IoT devices, UMC has remained a vital cog in the supply chain, offering essential fabrication services for chip designers worldwide.

The company’s emphasis on mature and specialty process nodes has differentiated it from peers locked in high-stakes battles over cutting-edge nanometer technology. Throughout 2025, UMC has navigated geopolitical tensions, shifting trade policies and supply chain recalibrations with poise. The company has maintained a manufacturing footprint across Asia and has expanded its collaborations with global tech leaders, thereby insulating itself from many of the disruptions plaguing the industry. Its foundries in Taiwan, Singapore and Japan have run at healthy utilization rates, fueled by persistent demand in sectors like automotive electronics, industrial applications and power management.

While the company’s stock has risen 15.3% year to date as of July 18, it did not report a great performance for the April quarter. UMC reported earnings of 9 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. This reflects a negative earnings surprise of 10.00%. It is slated to report the next earnings release on July 30. For the next earnings release, Zacks expects the company to report earnings of 14 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 17.65%.

The primary reason for the revenue and earnings miss in the last quarter was a deliberate one-time price adjustment implemented at the beginning of the year, but depreciation, high capex and strategic re-alignment have also contributed. However, management forecasts that as ASPs settle, utilization rebounds and new facilities ramp up, margins and net income should begin to recover later in 2025.

Currently, Zacks estimates that while the Rank #2 (Buy) company has an expected earnings growth rate for the current year of a negative 8.62%, next year it should grow at 11.32%. The company has a VGM Score of B. Over the past six months, UMC has advanced 30.8% against growth of 8.5% in its Zacks peer group and a rise of 6% in the industry. Peers like Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX have declined 40.4% and 4.6%, respectively, in the same period. Both MRVL and ASX currently carry a Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

In a market where reliability, strategic alignment and global diversification are increasingly valued, United Microelectronics continues to stand out. While its last earnings report was sub-par, it seems suitable as a long-term holding for investors looking to benefit from secular growth in global tech infrastructure without riding the rollercoaster of trend-based speculation.

