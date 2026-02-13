UMBF vs. CBSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Midwest stocks have likely encountered both UMB Financial (UMBF) and Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, UMB Financial is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Commerce Bancshares has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that UMBF likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CBSH has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

UMBF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.77, while CBSH has a forward P/E of 13.17. We also note that UMBF has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CBSH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.70.

Another notable valuation metric for UMBF is its P/B ratio of 1.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CBSH has a P/B of 1.9.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to UMBF's Value grade of A and CBSH's Value grade of C.

UMBF stands above CBSH thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that UMBF is the superior value option right now.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.