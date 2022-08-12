UMBF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.24, changing hands as high as $97.69 per share. UMB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $81.57 per share, with $112.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.