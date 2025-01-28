UMB (UMBF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

UMB Financial (UMBF) reported $440.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. EPS of $2.49 for the same period compares to $2.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $414.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30, the EPS surprise was +8.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UMB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) : 61.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.8%.

: 61.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 60.8%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 2.6% versus 2.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2.6% versus 2.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of total average loans : 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $42.62 billion versus $41.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $42.62 billion versus $41.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11.3% versus 11.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.3% versus 11.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 8.5% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.5% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13.2% versus 13.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.2% versus 13.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (FTE) : $275.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $262.91 million.

: $275.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $262.91 million. Total noninterest income : $165.21 million compared to the $150.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $165.21 million compared to the $150.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. Bankcard fees : $21.09 million compared to the $22.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $21.09 million compared to the $22.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $21.41 million compared to the $20.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $21.41 million compared to the $20.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. Trust and securities processing: $76.86 million versus $74.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of UMB have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

