UMB (UMBF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

UMB Financial (UMBF) reported $686.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 66.4%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $2.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $659.26 million, representing a surprise of +4.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48.

Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) : 58.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57.6%.

: 58.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 57.6%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3% versus 3.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of total average loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.2%.

: 11.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.2%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $63.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.05 billion.

: $63.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.05 billion. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 8.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.6%.

: 8.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.6%. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13.1% versus 13.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.1% versus 13.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $203.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $185.65 million.

: $203.3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $185.65 million. Net interest income (FTE) : $483.36 million versus $476.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $483.36 million versus $476.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $475.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $468.45 million.

: $475.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $468.45 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $29.15 million compared to the $29.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $29.15 million compared to the $29.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. Bankcard fees: $29.56 million versus $29.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how UMB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of UMB have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

