UMB Financial's (UMBF) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Improve

UMB Financial UMBF reported third-quarter 2019 net operating earnings of $1.27 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. The reported figure also compares favorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.16.



Higher revenues, aided by rising loans and deposit balances, supported the company’s results. However, reduction in net interest margin was a major drag. Further, higher provisions and elevated expenses were the undermining factors.



Including certain non-recurring items, the company reported net income of $62.4 million for the third quarter, up from the $57.8 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Increase in Revenues, Loans & Deposits Balance, Costs Flare Up



Total revenues for the July-September quarter came in at $271.9 million, up 8.2% year over year. Yet, the revenue figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.9 million.



Net interest income came in at $168.3 million, reflecting an increase of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter. Growth in average loans and average loan yields, mainly led to this upside. Net Interest Margin (NIM) contracted 9 basis points (bps) to 3.09% from the prior-year quarter reported tally.



Non-interest income totaled $103.6 million, up 2.7% year over year. This upswing resulted from a rise in most of the income components, partly muted by lower service charges on deposit accounts and other income.



Non-interest expenses (GAAP basis) came in at $191.4 million, flaring up 6.1% from the year-ago tally, mainly due to rise in most of the expense components. Adjusted non-interest expenses were $191.2 million, up 6.1% year over year.



Efficiency ratio (GAAP basis) decreased to 70.7% from the prior-year quarter’s 71.27%. Fall in efficiency ratio indicates rose in profitability. Adjusted efficiency ratio was 70.63%, down from the year-earlier quarter’s 71.18%.



As of Sep 30, 2019, average loans and leases were around $12.9 billion, up 2.4% sequentially. Additionally, average deposits climbed 2.7% from the prior-quarter end to $19.3 billion.



Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag



Total non-accrual and restructured loans came in at $71.8 million, up 41.9% year over year. Further, provision for loan losses came in at $7.5 million, up 30.4% from the year-earlier quarter. Yet, the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.07% in the reported quarter, down 2 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Strong Capital & Profitability Ratios



As of Sep 30, 2019, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.53% compared with 13.47% as of Sep 30, 2018. Also, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.51% compared with 14.54% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.62% compared with 10.58% as of Sep 30, 2018.



Adjusted return on average assets at the quarter’s end was 1.04%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 1.11%. Additionally, return on average equity was 9.72% compared with 10.35% witnessed in the prior-year quarter.



Dividend Update



Concurrent with the earnings release, the board of directors announced 31 cents per share quarterly cash dividend, up 3.3%. The new dividend will be paid on Jan 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Dec 10, 2019.



Conclusion



UMB Financial put up a decent performance in the quarter. Organic growth is anticipated to continue, backed by higher revenues. Moreover, soaring loan balances will likely be a driving factor. Furthermore, the company’s efficiency ratio has been decent, which signals better profitability over the long run.



Nevertheless, elevated expenses and higher provisions may depress the company’s revenues. In addition, intense competition from other FinTech companies and online service providers is another concern.



