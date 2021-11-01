UMB Financial's (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of January to US$0.37. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.4%.

UMB Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, UMB Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 23.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 21%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

UMB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.78 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.6% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see UMB Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 25% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

UMB Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for UMB Financial (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

