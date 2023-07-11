UMB Financial (UMBF) Rides on Rates Amid a Rise in Expenses

UMB Financial Corporation’s UMBF financials are likely to be supported by solid loan demand, higher rates and a decent liquidity position. However, the rise in expenses and concentration of loans are near-term headwinds.



UMB Financial has a healthy balance sheet position. The company witnessed impressive net loan growth in the last two years (2020-2022), with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. Also, deposits saw a CAGR of 9.8% during the same period. Management expects opportunities for loan growth in various verticals across its footprint in the second quarter of 2023.



UMB Financial’s net interest margin (NIM) witnessed growth in 2022. Also, the company’s net interest income (NII) witnessed a CAGR of 10.8% over the last three years (ended 2022). As the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates high in the near term, the company’s NII and NIM are likely to witness moderate growth in the coming quarters.



UMB Financial has a decent liquidity position. As of Mar 31, 2023, UMB Financial had total debt of $3.18 billion and liquid assets of $3.59 billion. Hence, the company is expected to continue meeting its debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens.



Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 4.4% against the industry’s fall of 4.3%.



However, escalating expenses are likely to hurt UMB Financial’s bottom-line growth. Non-interest expenses witnessed a CAGR of 4.9% over the last three years (2019-2022). Further, management expects operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 to be approximately $227 million.

Also, the company expects that the acquisition of health savings account deposits will add additional amortization expenses for 2023. Hence, such a rise in expenses will increase bottom-line pressure.



The majority of UMB Financial’s loan portfolio comprises total commercial loans (commercial and industrial, as well as commercial real estate lending). Such high exposure to commercial loans depicts lack of diversification, which can be risky for the company amid a challenging economy and competitive markets.

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the same space are First Western Financial MYFW and Mercantile Bank MBWM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Western Financial’s 2023 earnings has been revised 1.6% upward over the last 30 days. The stock has gained 0.2% over the past three months.



The consensus estimate for Mercantile Bank’s 2023 earnings has been revised marginally upward over the last 30 days. The company’s share price has decreased 4% over the past three months.

