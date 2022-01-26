UMB Financial (UMBF) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Decrease

UMB Financial UMBF reported fourth-quarter 2021 net operating income of $1.62 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87. The bottom line also compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $3.26. Fourth-quarter results include a pre-tax gain of $108.8 million on UMBF’s investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc.

Lower revenues due to, lower noninterest income and a fall in loan balances affected UMB Financial ’s performance. Also, capital position and profitability ratios remained weak. Moreover, higher provisions and contraction of net interest margin (NIM) were other drags. Nonetheless, net interest income (NII) and expenses witnessed an improvement.

Including certain non-recurring items, UMBF reported a net income of $78.5 million or $1.61 per share in the fourth quarter, down from $156.3 million or $3.24 recorded a year ago.

In 2021, UMB Financial reported a net income of $353 million or $7.24 per share compared with $286.5 million or $5.93 in 2020.

Revenues and Costs Down, Deposit Balance Rises

Total revenues (fully tax-equivalent) were $329.3 million, down 22% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $330.3 million.

Revenues for the full year came in at $1.27 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. Revenues also decreased marginally year over year.

The NII was $210.6 million, reflecting an increase of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Growth in average securities and increased average loans mainly led to this upside. These increases were driven by organic loan growth, excess liquidity and UMBF’s PPP participation. The NIM contracted to 2.37% from the prior-year quarter’s 2.78%.

The non-interest income totaled $118.8 million, decreasing 48% year over year. The decline mainly resulted from lower trading and investment banking income, investment securities gains and UMBF-owned life insurance.

Non-interest expenses were $222.5 million, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level, mainly due to decreased operational losses and deferred compensation expense.

The efficiency ratio increased to 67.78% from the prior-year quarter’s 53.44%. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a fall in profitability.

As of Dec 31, 2021, average loans and leases were $16.7 billion, down marginally from the sequential quarter’s level. Average deposits climbed 7.5% from the prior quarter’s level to $31.6 billion.

Credit Quality Declines

The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.19% in the reported quarter, up 15 basis points from the year-ago quarter’s level. The provision for credit losses was $8.5 million compared with $5 million seen in the prior-year quarter.

Moreover, total non-accrual and restructured loans were $92.3 million, up 5% year over year.

Capital Ratios, Profitability Decline

As of Dec 31, 2021, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.05% compared with 12.10% as of Dec 31, 2020. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.88% compared with 14.26% in the year-ago quarter. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.61% at 2021 end compared with 8.37% as of Dec 31, 2020.

Adjusted return on average assets at the quarter’s end was 0.82% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 2.03%. Additionally, operating return on average equity was 9.91% compared with 21.18% witnessed in the prior-year quarter.

Dividend Update

UMB Financial’s board of directors announced a common stock quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Apr 1 to its shareholders of record as of Mar 10.

Conclusion

UMB Financial put up a disappointing performance in the fourth quarter. Falling revenues and a weak capital position were major drags. UMBF’s declined credit quality was also a headwind. Nonetheless, increase in NII and deposit balances along with a fall in cost base were tailwinds.

Performance of Other Banks

First Republic Bank’s FRC fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $2.02 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. Additionally, the bottom line improved 26.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

FRC’s quarterly results were supported by a higher net interest income and non-interest income. Moreover, First Republic’s balance-sheet position was strong in the quarter. However, higher expenses and elevated net loan charge-offs were the offsetting factors.

Citigroup Inc. C delivered an earnings surprise of 5.04% in fourth-quarter 2021. Income from continuing operations per share of $1.46 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. However, the reported figure declined 24% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Citigroup’s investment banking revenues jumped in the quarter under review, driven by equity underwriting and growth in advisory revenues. However, fixed-income revenues were down due to declining rates and spread products.

U.S. Bancorp USB reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. Results, however, compare favorably with the prior-year quarter’s figure of 95 cents.

Though lower revenues and escalating expenses were disappointing factors, credit quality was a tailwind. Growth in loan and deposit balance and a strong capital position were also encouraging factors. Moreover, U.S. Bancorp closed the acquisition of San Francisco-based fintech firm TravelBank, which offers technology-driven cost and travel management solutions.

