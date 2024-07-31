UMB Financial (UMBF) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Gains 1%

Shares of UMB Financial Corp. UMBF gained more than 1% following the release of its second-quarter 2024 results. Its operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the $1.93 earned in the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. Rising loan and deposit balances were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and provisions acted as spoilsport.



The results included a reduction of $3.8 million related to the pre-tax FDIC special assessment expense. After considering these charges, the GAAP net income for UMBF was $101.3 million for the second quarter, up 19.3% year over year.

Quarterly Revenues & Costs Rise

Quarterly revenues were $390 million, up 7.2% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.3 million.



NII on an FTE basis was $251.5 million, which increased 8.3% from the prior-year quarter. On an FTE basis, Net interest margin (NIM) was 2.51%, up from 2.44% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Non-interest income was $144.9 million, up 5% year over year. The rise was primarily driven by an increase in almost all components of fee income, except for other income. These were partially offset by a decrease in other miscellaneous income and lower investment securities gains.



Non-interest expenses were $249.1 million, up 3.5% year over year. The rise was driven by higher legal and consulting expenses due to costs related to the acquisition of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Also, a rise in processing fees due to increased software subscription costs and an uptick in bankcard expenses were some of the other major reasons behind the increase. These were partially offset by a decrease of $3.6 million in regulatory fees expense. The operating non-interest expense was $243.2 million.



The efficiency ratio increased to 63.37%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 65.59%. A decline in the efficiency ratio indicates an increase in profitability.



As of Jun 30, 2024, average loans and leases were $23.8 billion, up 1.9% sequentially. Also, average deposits increased 2.4% to $34.3 billion.

Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.05% in the reported quarter while the company didn’t record any net charge-offs to average loans in the prior-year quarter.



Also, total non-accrual and restructured loans were $13.7 million, down 29% year over year.



The provision for credit losses was $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, up 8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Capital Ratios Improve

As of Jun 30, 2024, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.14%, which rose from 10.65% as of Jun 30, 2023. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.50%, which increased from 8.16% as of Jun 30, 2023. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.08%, which grew from 12.59% in the year-ago quarter.

Profitability Ratios Improve

Return on average assets at the quarter’s end was 0.96%, which increased from the year-ago quarter’s 0.9%. Further, the operating return on average equity was 13.30%, up from 13.08% reported in the previous year’s quarter.

Our Take

UMB Financial benefits from revenue strength aided by rising loan and deposit balances, along with diversified fee income. However, an elevated expense base is likely to impede the bottom-line growth in the near term.



UMB Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UMB Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UMB Financial Corporation Quote

UMB Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 80 cents (excluding non-recurring items), which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. Moreover, earnings compared unfavorably with the $1.33 reported in the year-ago quarter.



TCBI's results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and higher loan and deposit balances. However, a decline in NII and an increase in expenses were the undermining factors.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 86 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with $1.12 earned in the year-ago quarter.



BOH's quarterly results benefited from an increase in NIM, driven by higher earnings asset yields. Also, lower provision acted as a tailwind. A decline in NII, along with a drop in loans and deposit balances and higher expenses, were undermining factors.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.