UMB Financial (UMBF) Declares $0.38 Dividend

UMB Financial said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 2.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMBF is 0.24%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 51,705K shares. The put/call ratio of UMBF is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is 74.26. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.08% from its latest reported closing price of 55.80.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is 1,535MM, an increase of 6.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 5,710K shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 53,460.99% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,825K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 32.36% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,720K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,618K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 36.22% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,467K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 1.15% over the last quarter.

UMB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.