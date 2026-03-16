UMB Financial Shares Slide 13.3% Below Graves's Purchase Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 2, UMB Financial Corp's Director, Greg M. Graves, invested $28,125.00 into 220 shares of UMBF, for a cost per share of $127.83. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) and achieve a cost basis 13.3% cheaper than Graves, with shares changing hands as low as $110.84 per share. It should be noted that Graves has collected $0.43/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 13.0% on their purchase from a total return basis. UMB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $82 per share, with $136.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.04. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which UMBF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2026 Greg M. Graves Director 220 $127.83 $28,125.00 02/02/2026 Tamara Peterman Director 154 $127.83 $19,687.50

The current annualized dividend paid by UMB Financial Corp is $1.72/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/10/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for UMBF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UMBF makes up 4.25% of the iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (Symbol: THRO) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding UMBF).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Cash Dividend

 CBAY market cap history

 CEF Channel



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.