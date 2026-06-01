UMB Financial Rises 18.3% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

UMB Financial Corporation UMBF shares have gained 18.3% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 0.3%. The stock has also outperformed its close peers like Associated Banc-Corp ASB and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN over the same time frame.

Over the past six months, shares of Associated Banc-Corp have risen 9.4%, while Huntington Bancshares’ stock has lost 1.2%.

Price Performance



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Does the UMB Financial stock have more upside left despite its recent strength in share price? Let us find out.

What’s Aiding UMB Financial’s Performance?

Heartland Financial Acquisition Aids Balance Sheet Growth: UMBF completed the acquisition of Heartland Financial USA in January 2025, marking the largest acquisition in the company’s history. The deal expanded the company’s geographic footprint from eight to 13 states and increased total assets to nearly $68 billion.

The acquisition significantly strengthened the company’s balance sheet and business scale. Its total loans and deposits witnessed five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 19.3% and 17.5%, respectively, during 2020-2025, supported by organic growth and the Heartland Financial deal. Notably, the acquisition added $9.8 billion of loans and $14.3 billion of deposits.

The growth momentum continued in the first quarter of 2026, with both loans and deposits increasing year over year. Further, management noted that loan and deposit pipelines remain broad-based across markets, reflecting continued business momentum and integration synergies. Hence, the acquisition and steady balance sheet growth are expected to continue supporting UMBF’s financial performance in the upcoming period.

Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts to Aid NII: UMB Financial’s net interest income (NII) saw a five-year CAGR of 20.6% through 2025, supported by balance sheet growth and funding mix. In the first quarter of 2026, NII rose year over year, driven by lower funding/ deposit costs.

Though the Fed has kept interest rates unchanged so far in 2026 amid increased economic uncertainty stemming from the Middle East conflict and evolving labor market conditions, it has reduced interest rates by 175 basis points since 2024. Going forward, lower interest rates and stabilizing funding costs and decent loan demand will keep supporting NII expansion for UMBF.

NII Trend



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Diversified Fee Income Base Supports Growth: UMB Financial has been steadily shifting its business mix toward fee-based revenues to reduce dependence on spread income. Its non-interest income witnessed a five-year CAGR of 7.1% through 2025, driven by continued expansion in fund services and private wealth management businesses. The momentum continued in the first quarter of 2026, with the metric rising 23.3% year over year. The increase was primarily driven by growth in fund services and corporate trust businesses, along with higher deposit service charges and investment banking revenues.

Management noted that pipelines remain active across fund services, corporate trust and private wealth businesses. Hence, continued business momentum and diversified revenue streams are expected to support fee income growth in the upcoming period.

Ample Liquidity Supports Capital Distribution Activities: The company’s strong liquidity position remains encouraging. As of March 31, 2026, UMB Financial had cash and interest-bearing due from banks of $6.4 billion, while total debt was $4.1 billion.

Further, UMB Financial continues to enhance shareholder value through steady capital distribution activities. The company has raised dividends annually since 2002, with the latest dividend increase of 7.5% announced in October 2025. The company has a payout ratio of 14% and a current dividend yield of 1.31%.

Dividend Yield



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Similarly, ASB and HBAN consistently pay steady dividends. In 2025, Associated Banc-Corp raised its quarterly dividend 4.3% to 24 cents per share, while Huntington Bancshares has maintained a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share since its 3.3% hike announced in 2021.

Apart from regular dividend payments, UMBF also maintains a share repurchase program. In the first quarter of 2026, the board increased the share repurchase authorization to 2 million shares from 1 million shares previously. Management also noted that it remains opportunistic regarding buybacks while prioritizing organic growth. Given its solid liquidity profile and sustainable payout levels relative to the broader industry, UMBF appears well-positioned to sustain its capital distribution activities going forward.

Few Concerns Persist for UMBF

Elevated Expenses: Rising expenses remain a key concern for UMB Financial. Its non-interest expenses witnessed a CAGR of 14.6% over the last five years (2020-2025), primarily driven by business expansion efforts and Heartland Financial integration costs.

Though non-interest expenses declined modestly in the first quarter of 2026, management expects operating expenses in the second quarter of 2026 to increase from the first-quarter reported level. Hence, the elevated expense base is likely to weigh on bottom-line growth in the upcoming period.

Expense Growth Trend



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Lack of Loan Portfolio Diversification: The majority of UMB Financial’s loan portfolio remains concentrated in commercial lending. As of March 31, 2026, commercial loans, comprising commercial and industrial as well as commercial real estate loans, accounted for nearly 84% of total average loans.

The rapidly evolving macroeconomic environment continues to affect commercial lending activity and the asset quality of this loan category. In the first quarter of 2026, net charge-offs were 0.19% of average loans, while non-performing loans were 0.38% of total loans. Thus, the lack of loan portfolio diversification could hurt the company’s financials if economic conditions worsen.

Analyzing UMBF’s Earnings Estimates & Valuation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UMBF’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates a 12.5% and 6.3% rise, respectively. Over the past month, the earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward.

Estimates Revision Trend



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In terms of valuation, UMBF stock appears expensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of 10.02X, which is higher than the industry’s 9.98X.

Price-to-Earnings F12 M



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Meanwhile, Associated Banc-Corp has a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 9.16, while Huntington Bancshares’ P/E ratio stands at 9.44.

Final Thoughts on UMBF Stock

While elevated expenses, concentrated commercial loan exposure and a relatively premium valuation remain near-term concerns, these risks appear manageable given UMB Financial’s strong balance sheet and improving scale following the Heartland Financial acquisition.

Further, the company’s diversified revenue mix, supported by rising fee income from fund services and private wealth businesses, strengthens its financial stability despite a mixed macroeconomic backdrop. Moreover, positive earnings estimate revisions reflect analysts’ optimism regarding UMB Financial’s earnings growth potential.

Overall, UMBF appears to be a solid option for investors seeking exposure to a well-capitalized bank with stable profitability, diversified revenue streams and sustainable growth prospects.

UMBF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.