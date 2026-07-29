UMB Financial Q2 Earnings Beat on Y/Y Rise in NII, Expenses Increase

UMB Financial Corp. UMBF reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted operating earnings per share of $3.57, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08. The bottom line also increased from $2.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The company delivered a strong quarterly performance, supported by solid growth in net interest income (NII), higher non-interest income and continued loan growth. Improved efficiency and strong credit quality further supported the results.

Results include certain non-recurring items. After considering those, net income (GAAP basis) available to common shareholders for UMBF was $271.8 million in the second quarter, up 26.2% from the year-ago quarter.

UMB Financial’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Quarterly revenues were $786.9 million, rising 14.2% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%.

NII was $532.5 million, up 14% from the prior-year quarter.

On a fully-taxable-equivalent basis, the net interest margin was 3.32%, up 22 basis points year over year. The increase was primarily driven by favorable deposit repricing following lower short-term interest rates and growth in average loans and securities.

Non-interest income was $245.5 million, up 10.5% year over year. The increase was primarily driven by higher trust and securities processing income, other income, and brokerage income. These increases were partially offset by lower investment securities gains.

Non-interest expenses were $399.6 million, up 1.6% year over year. Second-quarter 2026 expenses included $1.7 million in total acquisition-related and other non-recurring costs. Operating non-interest expenses (adjusted basis) were $398 million, up 4.7% year over year.

The efficiency ratio declined to 48.4% from the prior-year quarter’s 53.4%. A decline in the efficiency ratio indicates an increase in profitability.

UMBF’s Loans & Deposit Balances Rise

Average loans for the second quarter were $40.6 billion, up 3.2% sequentially and 11.6% from the prior-year quarter. End-of-period loans stood at $41.1 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Average deposits remained flat sequentially and increased 3.5% year over year to $57.6 billion. Average interest-bearing deposits increased 3.9%, while non-interest-bearing demand deposit balances rose 2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

UMB Financial’s Credit Quality Deteriorates

Net charge-offs totaled $15.9 million, or 0.16% of average loans, compared with $15.5 million, or 0.17%, in the year-ago quarter.

Total non-accrual and restructured loans were $127.5 million compared with $97 million in the year-ago quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $28 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from $21 million in the prior-year quarter.

UMBF’s Capital Ratios Improve

As of June 30, 2026, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.02% compared with 11.24% as of June 30, 2025. The Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.11% compared with 8.34% in the year-ago quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio was 13.80%, up from 13.46% a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company repurchased 38,158 common shares at a weighted average price of $132.10 for a total repurchase of $5 million.

UMB Financial’s Profitability Ratios Improve

Return on average assets at the second-quarter end was 1.55% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.29%.

Return on average common equity was 14.16% compared with 12.72% in the year-ago quarter.

Our Take on UMBF

UMB Financial posted robust second-quarter 2026 results, driven by strong NII growth, higher non-interest income, continued loan growth, the impacts of acquired Heartland Financial balances and improved operating efficiency. However, higher non-interest expenses and provision for credit losses were concerns. Going forward, continued balance sheet growth, disciplined expense management and prudent risk management will be the key to sustaining UMBF’s performance momentum.

UMB Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UMB Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UMB Financial Corporation Quote

UMBF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Banks

First Horizon Corporation FHN posted second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 54 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. This compares favorably with 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

FHN’s results benefited from higher NII and non-interest income, along with a lower provision for credit losses. Higher loan and deposit balances also provided support. However, rising expenses and weaker capital ratios were headwinds.

M&T Bank Corporation MTB reported second-quarter net operating earnings per share of $5.35, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66. The bottom line compared favorably with earnings of $4.28 in the year-ago quarter.

MTB’s results were aided by higher NII and a rise in non-interest income on a year-over-year basis, along with loan growth. However, higher expenses acted as headwinds.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.