News & Insights

Markets
UMBF

UMB Financial Prices 2.8 Mln Share Offering At $75/Share

April 29, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) announced on Monday the pricing of 2,800,000 share offering at $75.00 per share.

This is expected to generate approximately $201.6 million in net proceeds.

UMB will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by forward sellers. "UMB intends to use any net proceeds that it receives upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreement and the additional forward sale agreement, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other uses, contributing Tier 1 capital into UMB Bank."

The underwriters have the option to buy up to 420,000 additional shares.

The closing of the offering is anticipated on May 1, 2024, pending the fulfillment of standard conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UMBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.