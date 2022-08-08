UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.37

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) will pay a dividend of $0.37 on the 3rd of October. The dividend yield is 1.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

UMB Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

UMB Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, UMB Financial's payout ratio sits at 17%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 4.6%. But if the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 19%, which would be comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:UMBF Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

UMB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.82 total annually to $1.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that UMB Financial has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for UMB Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like UMB Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for UMB Financial that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

