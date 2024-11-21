News & Insights

UMB Financial initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

November 21, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of UMB Financial (UMBF) with an Overweight rating and $156 price target which implies 30% upside. The firm sees UMB as one of the best ways to play lower interest rates among the mid-cap banks. The bank’s peer-leading net interest margin expansion combined with above-peer fee growth drives the Overweight thesis, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley says UMB’s “differentiated” deposit base will drive peer-leading net interest margin expansion over the next several quarters as rates come down.

