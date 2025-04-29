UMB FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $UMBF Reports Quarterly Earnings

UMB FINANCIAL ($UMBF) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.58 per share, beating estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The company also reported revenue of $571,340,000, beating estimates of $566,900,190 by $4,439,810.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UMBF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UMB FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

UMB FINANCIAL insiders have traded $UMBF stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MARINER KEMPER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 52,100 shares for an estimated $6,061,035 .

. JAMES D RINE (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 6,255 shares for an estimated $764,980 .

. THOMAS S TERRY (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,959 shares for an estimated $491,695 .

. NIKKI FARENTINO NEWTON (President, Private Wealth Mgmt) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $251,897 .

. ROBERT BRIAN BEAIRD (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 854 shares for an estimated $105,362

JOHN PAULS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 849 shares for an estimated $93,744 .

. KEVIN CHARLES GALLAGHER sold 527 shares for an estimated $60,146

GREG M GRAVES has made 2 purchases buying 512 shares for an estimated $56,279 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TAMARA PETERMAN has made 2 purchases buying 359 shares for an estimated $39,420 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID CARL ODGERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $12,290

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UMB FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of UMB FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UMB FINANCIAL Government Contracts

We have seen $249,999 of award payments to $UMBF over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

UMB FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UMBF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UMB FINANCIAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UMBF forecast page.

UMB FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UMBF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UMBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Berman from Neuberger Berman set a target price of $105.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Brian Wilczynski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $156.0 on 11/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.