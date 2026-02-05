UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of UMB Financial (UMBF)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $132.49 in the previous session. UMB has gained 13.9% since the start of the year compared to the 1.8% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 11.1% return for the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 27, 2026, UMB reported EPS of $3.08 versus consensus estimate of $2.71.

For the current fiscal year, UMB is expected to post earnings of $12.03 per share on $2.89 in revenues. This represents a 5.99% change in EPS on a 7.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $13.13 per share on $3.06 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.15% and 6.04%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though UMB has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for UMB? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

UMB has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 10.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.5X versus its peer group's average of 11.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, UMB currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if UMB meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though UMB shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does UMBF Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UMBF have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is 1st Source Corporation (SRCE). SRCE has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. 1st Source Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 3.09%, and for the current fiscal year, SRCE is expected to post earnings of $6.69 per share on revenue of $461 million.

Shares of 1st Source Corporation have gained 9.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.4X and a P/CF of 11.39X.

The Banks - Midwest industry is in the top 17% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UMBF and SRCE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

