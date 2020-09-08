UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UMBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UMBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.8, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMBF was $55.8, representing a -20.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.26 and a 41.37% increase over the 52 week low of $39.47.

UMBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UMBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.81. Zacks Investment Research reports UMBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.67%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMBF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UMBF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UMBF as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 19.64% over the last 100 days.

