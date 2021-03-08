UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UMBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMBF was $91.88, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.15 and a 132.78% increase over the 52 week low of $39.47.

UMBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UMBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.95. Zacks Investment Research reports UMBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.86%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMBF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UMBF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UMBF as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 20.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UMBF at 2.07%.

