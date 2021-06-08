UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UMBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that UMBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.36, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMBF was $96.36, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.98 and a 120.05% increase over the 52 week low of $43.79.

UMBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). UMBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.93. Zacks Investment Research reports UMBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.07%, compared to an industry average of 18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMBF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.