UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UMBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $103.77, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMBF was $103.77, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.90 and a 55.62% increase over the 52 week low of $66.68.

UMBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). UMBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.88. Zacks Investment Research reports UMBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.66%, compared to an industry average of 29.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the umbf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UMBF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UMBF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 10.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UMBF at 2.14%.

