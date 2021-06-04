UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase UMB Financial's shares before the 9th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.32 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.28 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that UMB Financial has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $97.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether UMB Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether UMB Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. UMB Financial paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:UMBF Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see UMB Financial's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 31% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, UMB Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.6% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid UMB Financial? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating UMB Financial more closely.

So while UMB Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for UMB Financial (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

