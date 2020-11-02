UMB Financial Corporation Just Beat EPS By 50%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.4% to hit US$297m. UMB Financial also reported a statutory profit of US$1.52, which was an impressive 50% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:UMBF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from UMB Financial's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.19b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 6.7% to US$4.34. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.69 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about UMB Financial's future following the latest results, with a nice increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.2% to US$65.00per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values UMB Financial at US$72.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that UMB Financial's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.6%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect UMB Financial to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards UMB Financial following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple UMB Financial analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for UMB Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

