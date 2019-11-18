UMB Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UMBF

In trading on Monday, shares of UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.50, changing hands as low as $64.81 per share. UMB Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $57.90 per share, with $71.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.