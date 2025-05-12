UMB Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UMBF

In trading on Monday, shares of UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.39, changing hands as high as $109.46 per share. UMB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UMBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UMBF's low point in its 52 week range is $78.5575 per share, with $129.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.