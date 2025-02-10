$UMAC stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UMAC stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,320,640 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UMAC:
$UMAC Insider Trading Activity
$UMAC insiders have traded $UMAC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY M THOMPSON sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $506,116
- SANFORD RICH has made 3 purchases buying 68,089 shares for an estimated $104,074 and 0 sales.
- ALLAN THOMAS EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 65,789 shares for an estimated $99,999
- ROBERT PAUL LOWRY purchased 32,895 shares for an estimated $50,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UMAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $UMAC stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 259,462 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,364,150
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC removed 32,562 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547,692
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 20,173 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,662
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 13,132 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,960
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,066 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,300
- UBS GROUP AG removed 6,917 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,513
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 640 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,764
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $UMAC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.