$UMAC stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UMAC stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $138,574,357 of trading volume.

$UMAC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UMAC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $UMAC stock page ):

$UMAC insiders have traded $UMAC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN JOSEPH HOFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 101,275 shares for an estimated $572,467 .

. ANDREW ROSS CAMDEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $344,888.

$UMAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $UMAC stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UMAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UMAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

