$UMAC stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UMAC stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $138,574,357 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UMAC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $UMAC stock page):
$UMAC Insider Trading Activity
$UMAC insiders have traded $UMAC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN JOSEPH HOFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 101,275 shares for an estimated $572,467.
- ANDREW ROSS CAMDEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $344,888.
$UMAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $UMAC stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 991,899 shares (+154984.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,348,153
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 166,766 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,067,302
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 113,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $723,360
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 74,693 shares (+172.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $478,035
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 66,343 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $424,595
- STATE STREET CORP added 39,050 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $249,920
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 23,958 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,331
$UMAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UMAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
