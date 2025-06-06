$UMAC stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UMAC stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,390,611 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UMAC:
$UMAC Insider Trading Activity
$UMAC insiders have traded $UMAC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN JOSEPH HOFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 101,275 shares for an estimated $572,467.
- ANDREW ROSS CAMDEN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $94,888
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UMAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $UMAC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 991,899 shares (+154984.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,348,153
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 166,766 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,067,302
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 113,025 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $723,360
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 74,693 shares (+172.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $478,035
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 66,343 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $424,595
- RATHBONES GROUP PLC removed 42,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $706,440
- STATE STREET CORP added 39,050 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $249,920
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $UMAC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.