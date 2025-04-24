$UMAC stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UMAC stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,281,356 of trading volume.

$UMAC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UMAC:

$UMAC insiders have traded $UMAC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M THOMPSON sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $506,116

BRIAN JOSEPH HOFF (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 83,775 shares for an estimated $477,876 .

. SANFORD RICH purchased 65,789 shares for an estimated $99,999

ALLAN THOMAS EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 65,789 shares for an estimated $99,999

ROBERT PAUL LOWRY purchased 32,895 shares for an estimated $50,000

$UMAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $UMAC stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

