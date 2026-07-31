UMAC Set to Report Q2 Results: Can Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?

Unusual Machines Inc. UMAC is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise.



The company is expected to report top-line expansion year over year, backed by healthy demand from defense and enterprise customers, and continued momentum in the domestic drone supply chain. However, growing competition and integration risks remain concerns.

Factor at Play for UMAC

During the second quarter, Unusual Machines continued expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities through strategic investments. The company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Upgrade Energy, a U.S.-based developer of battery and power systems for unmanned aerial systems. The move is expected to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its position in the drone industry.



During the to-be-reported quarter, the company also expanded its manufacturing footprint by leasing a new 14,000-square-foot facility in Orlando. The site is expected to increase battery production capacity and improve its ability to support growing demand for U.S.-made drone components.



In the quarter under review, the company secured a $5 million-plus order from Powerus for components used in counter-UAS systems and related drone platforms. The contract highlights increasing demand for NDAA-compliant drone components from defense customers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on second-quarter revenues.



However, the U.S. drone ecosystem is becoming increasingly competitive. Larger defense contractors and established drone manufacturers are also expanding their U.S.-made offerings. This could hinder UMAC’s growth prospects. The Upgrade Energy acquisition has not yet closed. Integrating the business while scaling operations could create integration risks.

Overall Expectations

For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $9.58 million, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.12 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 10 cents, indicating a narrower loss than the year-ago quarter's loss of 32 cents per share.

Earnings Whispers for UMAC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UMAC for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Unusual Machines, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Unusual Machines, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Unusual Machines, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: UMAC carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Sandisk Corporation SNDK is set to release quarterly numbers on Aug. 5, 2026. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 4, 2026. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 4, 2026. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

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Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.