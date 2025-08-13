UMAC Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Unusual Machines UMAC is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14, after market close.

The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 75% for the first quarter of 2025.

UMAC’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $2.1 million, implying 50.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The U.S. commercial drone market is anticipated to grow, seeing a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2033. We expect this expanding market to boost demand for secure and high-octane unmanned aerial systems across different sectors in the United States, aiding UMAC’s top line.

The Drones of America Act, introduced in the Senate on June 25, aimed at banning Chinese components, is anticipated to have benefited UMAC in terms of contract growth.

An increasing number of government agencies and infrastructure providers adhering to the National Defense Authorization Act and the Blue UAS Framework is likely to have favored domestic manufacturers, supporting UMAC’s growth.

The consensus estimate for loss is pegged at 7 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 16 cents a year ago.

What Our Model Says About UMAC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Unusual Machines this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UMAC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner, Inc. IT reported second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IT’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.53 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and increased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 5.7% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV posted impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

IQV’s adjusted earnings were $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and rising 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

