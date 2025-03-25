$UMAC Earnings Preview: Recent $UMAC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$UMAC ($UMAC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,550,000 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.
$UMAC Insider Trading Activity
$UMAC insiders have traded $UMAC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY M THOMPSON sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $506,116
- SANFORD RICH purchased 65,789 shares for an estimated $99,999
- ALLAN THOMAS EVANS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 65,789 shares for an estimated $99,999
- ROBERT PAUL LOWRY purchased 32,895 shares for an estimated $50,000
$UMAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $UMAC stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 259,462 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,364,150
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 197,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,321,277
- RATHBONES GROUP PLC removed 42,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $706,440
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 33,148 shares (+329.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $557,549
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC removed 32,562 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547,692
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 20,173 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,309
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 17,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,386
