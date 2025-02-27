News & Insights

$ULY stock is up 61% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$ULY stock has now risen 61% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $98,225,249 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ULY:

$ULY Insider Trading Activity

$ULY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 181,168 shares for an estimated $109,223.
  • ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360

$ULY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ULY stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

