$ULY stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ULY stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,289,199 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ULY:
$ULY Insider Trading Activity
$ULY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 110,568 shares for an estimated $62,239.
- ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360
$ULY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ULY stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC removed 1,193,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,575,228
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. removed 333,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,223
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 260,313 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,759
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 165,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,532
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 48,491 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,730
- MORGAN STANLEY added 40,217 shares (+1881.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,510
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 36,222 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,473
