ULVM Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ULVM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ULVM ETF (Symbol: ULVM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.95, changing hands as high as $48.12 per share. ULVM shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ULVM's low point in its 52 week range is $31.93 per share, with $55.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.