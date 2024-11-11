News & Insights

ULVAC Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance

November 11, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

ULVAC (JP:6728) has released an update.

ULVAC, Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a notable 10.9% increase in net sales and a substantial rise in profit attributable to owners, soaring by 228.8% year-on-year to ¥3,731 million. The company’s strong results are reflected in its basic earnings per share, which climbed to ¥75.72 from ¥23.04 the previous year. Despite a decrease in total assets, ULVAC maintains a solid equity-to-asset ratio, underscoring its robust financial position.

