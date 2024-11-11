ULVAC, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Earnings Growth

ULVAC ( (ULVAF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ULVAC presented to its investors.

ULVAC, Inc., a prominent player in the vacuum technology industry, specializes in manufacturing vacuum equipment and components primarily for the semiconductor and electronic device sectors, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In the first quarter ending September 30, 2024, ULVAC, Inc. reported a substantial improvement in its financial performance, with significant year-on-year growth in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners. The company showcased resilience in the face of economic uncertainties, driven by advancements in semiconductor and electronic device production equipment.

Key financial highlights include a 10.9% increase in net sales to 61,019 million yen and a remarkable growth in operating profit by 103.7% to 5,766 million yen. Despite a 34.7% decline in orders received, the company’s ability to enhance profitability is evident with a 135.2% rise in ordinary profit and a 228.8% surge in profit attributable to owners of parent. Segment-wise, the Vacuum Equipment Business saw net sales increase by 9.5%, while the Vacuum Application Business reported a 16.8% rise, reflecting strong demand across these sectors.

Looking ahead, ULVAC, Inc. maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook, anticipating continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The company remains focused on capitalizing on medium- to long-term opportunities in the semiconductor and electronics markets, despite short-term challenges in capital investments and geopolitical considerations.

