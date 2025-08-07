Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF, which added 118,475,000 units, or a 33.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ULTY, in morning trading today Applovin is up about 13.6%, and Upstart Holdings is up by about 4.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the QBTX ETF, which added 170,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: ULTY, QBTX: Big ETF Inflows

