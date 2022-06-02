UltraTech Cement to invest $1.66 bln for capacity expansion

BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - India's UltraTech Cement ULTC.NS said on Thursday its board has approved an investment of 128.86 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) to increase the cement maker's annual capacity by 22.6 million tonnes.

($1 = 77.5616 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.