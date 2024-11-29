Ultrapar Partners for New LPG Terminal Project

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) has released an update.

Ultrapar Participações S.A. is set to bolster LPG supply in Brazil’s North and Northeast regions through a strategic partnership with Supergasbrás Energia Ltda. The collaboration involves a joint investment of R$ 1.2 billion for the construction of a new LPG terminal at the Port of Pecém, expected to be completed by 2028. This venture highlights Ultrapar’s focus on enhancing supply chain efficiency and forging key partnerships.

