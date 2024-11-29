News & Insights

Ultrapar Partners for New LPG Terminal Project

November 29, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) has released an update.

Ultrapar Participações S.A. is set to bolster LPG supply in Brazil’s North and Northeast regions through a strategic partnership with Supergasbrás Energia Ltda. The collaboration involves a joint investment of R$ 1.2 billion for the construction of a new LPG terminal at the Port of Pecém, expected to be completed by 2028. This venture highlights Ultrapar’s focus on enhancing supply chain efficiency and forging key partnerships.

UGP

