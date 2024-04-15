Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) closed the latest trading day at $5.21, indicating a -0.95% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.68% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. will be of great interest to investors.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.44, which means Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that UGP has a PEG ratio of 3.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

