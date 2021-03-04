Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 55.32% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UGP was $3.28, representing a -30.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.74 and a 66.5% increase over the 52 week low of $1.97.

UGP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). UGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports UGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.5%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UGP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to UGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UGP as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund (EMIF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMIF with an increase of 14.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UGP at 5.25%.

