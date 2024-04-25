Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) closed the most recent trading day at $5.08, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.95% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.7.

Meanwhile, UGP's PEG ratio is currently 3.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.