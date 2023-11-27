Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR (UGP) Price Target Increased by 12.25% to 4.55

The average one-year price target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR (NYSE:UGP) has been revised to 4.55 / share. This is an increase of 12.25% from the prior estimate of 4.06 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.42 to a high of 6.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.22% from the latest reported closing price of 4.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGP is 0.37%, a decrease of 22.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 41,375K shares. The put/call ratio of UGP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bizma Investimentos Ltda holds 14,080K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,709K shares, representing a decrease of 18.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 28.87% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,000K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,884K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing an increase of 71.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 231.92% over the last quarter.

ICBAX - ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund Investor Class holds 1,605K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 53.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,521K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Ultrapar Participacoes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultra is a Brazilian company operating in the sectors of fuel distribution, through Ipiranga and Ultragaz; in the production of specialty chemicals, through Oxiteno; in the storage of liquid bulk, through Ultracargo; and in pharmacies, through Extrafarma, all of which are subsidiaries entirely controlled by Ultrapar holding.

