Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR (UGP) Price Target Increased by 11.75% to 3.94

The average one-year price target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR (NYSE:UGP) has been revised to 3.94 / share. This is an increase of 11.75% from the prior estimate of 3.52 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.96 to a high of 4.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.35% from the latest reported closing price of 3.95 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGP is 0.35%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 44,212K shares. The put/call ratio of UGP is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bizma Investimentos Ltda holds 16,709K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,747K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 16.44% over the last quarter.
IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,709K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 8.61% over the last quarter.
Icon Advisers holds 1,605K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 54.03% over the last quarter.
ICBAX - ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund Investor Class holds 1,500K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.
Ultrapar Participacoes Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Ultra is a Brazilian company operating in the sectors of fuel distribution, through Ipiranga and Ultragaz; in the production of specialty chemicals, through Oxiteno; in the storage of liquid bulk, through Ultracargo; and in pharmacies, through Extrafarma, all of which are subsidiaries entirely controlled by Ultrapar holding.
