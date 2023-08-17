Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR (UGP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR said on August 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 5.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGP is 0.36%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 42,502K shares. The put/call ratio of UGP is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR is 3.94. The forecasts range from a low of 2.96 to a high of $4.83. The average price target represents an increase of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of 3.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. - ADR is 141,615MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bizma Investimentos Ltda holds 16,709K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,000K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 47.67% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 1,709K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Icon Advisers holds 1,605K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGP by 54.03% over the last quarter.

ICBAX - ICON Natural Resources and Infrastructure Fund Investor Class holds 1,500K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Ultrapar Participacoes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultra is a Brazilian company operating in the sectors of fuel distribution, through Ipiranga and Ultragaz; in the production of specialty chemicals, through Oxiteno; in the storage of liquid bulk, through Ultracargo; and in pharmacies, through Extrafarma, all of which are subsidiaries entirely controlled by Ultrapar holding.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.